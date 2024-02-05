The USD is trading to a new four-week high helped by rising yields. The 10-year yield has moved back above its 100 day moving average at 4.173%. The next key target comes against the January highs near 4.20% (I take a technical look at the 10 year yield in the video).
In this video, I also take a look at the technicals driving the:
- USDCHF (stretches toward its 2024 high at 0.87277),
- USDJPY (back up testing and breaking above 2024 highs), and the
- AUDUSD (breaking below the 61.8% retracement of the move up from the October low at 0.6500)