The Fed Chair has tapped the brakes after saying if things go as planned, there will be 2 more cuts in 2024. The expectations for a 50 bp cut is down to 36%. At one point last week, the expectation was around 60%.

USDJPY: The USDJPY has moved up to test, and move above, the 200 and 100 hour MAs at 143.515 and 143.73. The high just reached 143.83. The lower 200 hour MA is a close risk level. Below that the 38.2% of the range since August is at 143.32. That will be a more conservative risk level now. Earlier today, the price moved to that level, backed off, before moving higher and through the level.