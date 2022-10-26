Adam called the USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair’s exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world’s seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. However, as Adam pointed out in his post, the Bank of Canada surprise move could set the stage for the CAD rally. That is exactly what happened. Click on the picture below to read Adam's post. BOC surprise could lead to a CAD rally

From a technical perspective, the high price stalled in a targeted upside resistance level between 1.3637 and 1.3666. The high reached between those levels at 1.3650.

USDCAD falls back below the 200 bar MA on the 4-hour chart

On the move off that high, I wanted to see support near the 1.3600 level to hold support (see my post decision post here). That did not happen. The buyers turned to sellers. The price moved down.

What now?

The price decline has now taken the price back below the broken channel trend line and also the rising 200 bar MA on the 4-hour chart at 1.3570 (green line on the 4-hour chart above). Going forward, staying below that MA (and trend line near the same level) keeps the sellers in firm control.

On the downside, the 1.3500 is the next key target to get to and through. Below that the 50% of the move up from the September 13 low comes in at 1.3465. Move below that level opens the door for further selling.

Buyers had the shot.

Those buyers could get above the upside targets up to 1.3666 or stay above the 1.3600 level. Now with the price back below the 200 bar moving average on the 4 hour chart and the downward sloping channel trendline, the sellers hold the strongest hand. Can they keep the pressure on? If so, the 1.3500 level followed by the 1.3465 that level would be the next major targets to get to and through