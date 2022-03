USDCAD breaks below floor and moves lower

The USDCAD has moved below the lower extreme between 1.2563 and 1.25696. That has led to increase the selling with the low price now reaching 1.25445 (see earlier post). Earlier today, the price held resistance against its falling 100 hour moving average (currently at 1.2600 - see blue line).

Looking at the four hour chart, there is some support between 1.2524 and 1.2535, ahead of the swing lows from the year between 1.24482 and 1.2453.

