The USDCAD has a well-defined ceiling between 1.3526 and 1.3543 (in between is the 50% midpoint of the move down from the last 2023 high at 1.35378).

On the downside, the 200-day moving average comes in at 1.3479. The 200 bar moving out on the 4- hour chart comes in at 1.3471. Moving below those moving averages would tilt the bias from a technical perspective more to the downside.

For now, the price remains between those technical levels as buyers and sellers battle it out for supremacy and control.