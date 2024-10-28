The USDCAD is consolidating after reaching new highs going back to August 5. In trading today, the high price extended to 1.39057. The low price extended to 1.38813. That's only a a narrow 24 – 25 trading range. That is well below the month-long trading range of 55 pips. There is room to roam but the market is being confined at the moment.

Having said that, there are two support levels that I am watching. The first is at 1.3888. The price has traded above and below that level in trading today but is currently back above. The other level of support is at 1.3864. See the video above that outlines the importance of those levels.

With the session low at 1.38813, the price has spent time below 1.3888 (by 7 pips). However, the low price has stayed more comfortably above the low target at 1.3866 (by 16 pips).

Going forward, it would take a move below the 1.3888 level and then below the 1.3864 level to disappoint the buyers. Until then, the buyers still remain more in control with the high price from August at 1.39458 the next key price to aspire toward.

TECHNICAL SUMMARY for USDCAD:

Market Conditions:

USDCAD consolidating after reaching new highs since August 5

Trading range narrowed to 24-25 pips, down from 55-pip range

Key Levels:

Support:

1.3888 (tested today, currently holding)



1.3864 (lower support level)

Resistance:

1.39458 (August high, next target for buyers)

Recent Price Action:

High: 1.39057

Low: 1.38813

Price traded above and below 1.3888, currently back above

Outlook:

Buyers remain in control unless price breaks below 1.3888 and 1.3864

Move below 1.3864 would disappoint buyers and potentially lead to further selling

Holding above support levels keeps focus on August high (1.39458)

Key Takeaway: