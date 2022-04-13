USDCAD falls below its 100 hour moving average

The USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world's seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a "Commodity Pair", as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it's important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. Read this Term has moved back below its 200 day MA at 1.2622 and its 100 hour moving average at 1.2611 (see earlier post here). The current price is trading at 1.2602. The next target comes out the swing area between 1.2588 and 1.25919. Will below those levels and traders would start to look toward the rising 200 hour moving average at 1.2556.

With the price testing the 100 hour moving average yesterday and briefly breaking below the level, traders will now use the same tactic on the break today. Stay below the 100 hour moving average and the sellers are in control. Move back above and we could see a bounce back higher with focus back on the 200 day moving average as the next step.

If For now, close risk at the 100 hour moving average at 1.2611.

The Macklem press conference has just ended. Can the downside momentum continue after his completion?

Macklem said:

If the man responds quickly to higher rates inflationary pressures moderate could be appropriate to pause hikes 13 a closer to neutral

He sees a neutral rate between 2% and 3% and that the Bank of Canada may need to take rates modestly above neutral for a period of time

He did say that the Canadian economy needs higher rates but the economy can economy can handle it

Says that the impact of the Ukraine war on growth is likely to be small

The USDCAD has been influenced by the rate hike perhaps, but also my lower rates in the US and may shift into risk that is lower the USD.