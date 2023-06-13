The USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair’s exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world’s seventh The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair’s exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world’s seventh Read this Term tried to extend above its 100-hour moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term yesterday and into the Asian session today (see blue line on the chart below), but rotated back below the key moving average level in the European session today.

The US CPI pushed the price lower and below the lows from Friday and again yesterday near 1.33132. The price also dipped briefly below the early May low near the same level. The low price reached 1.3310, but that's it.

The price has now rotated back toward the low from last Thursday at 1.33348 (and low going back to May 10). Getting above that level and then the 100-hour moving average of 1.33541 will be needed to tilt the bias more to the upside. Absent that, and sellers are still more in control.

The chart below shows the levels in play on the top and bottom side. Traders await the next shove with sellers still holding to more control.