The USDCAD moved higher in the Asian-Pacific session today and in the process got within 3 pips of the 2024 high at 1.4177 and the highest level going back to May 2020. Finding sellers against that level increases that level importance today and going forward. Getting above that level might be more difficult with the double-top now.

Having said that, the move lower today extended to a swing area support area between 1.40889 and 1.41045. The low price reached 1.4092 which was also right at the 50% midpoint of the move up from last Thursday's low to the high price seen today.

Stalling within that swing area and at the 50% keeps the buyers still in full control. It would take a move below that swing area to add to the sellers confidence followed by a break below the 100 and 200 hour moving averages at 1.4078 and 1.4051 respectively.

Absent that, and the buyers still hold the control.

