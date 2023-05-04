USDCAD sellers make a play

The USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world's seventh has witnessed a significant shift as it moved below the 100-hour moving average (MA) and a nearby swing area around 1.35839 (indicated by red numbered circles and the blue moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot line). The price has plunged to a low of 1.3363, with the focus now on the MA level. Sustained trading below this level would lean toward a more bearish sentiment.

On the downside, the price has entered a swing area (highlighted by green numbered circles) between 1.3553 and 1.3566. A break below this area would prompt traders to shift their attention to the 100-day moving average at 1.35268. Notably, this level aligns with the 38.2% retracement of the April trading range and resides within a swing low region (support) between 1.3521 and 1.35268. Sellers are positioning themselves accordingly, making a strategic move. Sellers are in control in the short term at least.

Significant resistance now lies at 1.35839 (with a more conservative level at 1.35934) for sellers. Conversely, on the downside, if selling pressure persists, the 100-day moving average could become a target, serving as a crucial level to observe how market traders react upon a retest.