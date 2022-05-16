USDCAD back lower after run higher failed

The USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world's seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a "Commodity Pair", as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it's important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. Read this Term has moved to the lowest level since May 6th in the current hourly bar. The new low moved below the low from Friday at 1.28882. The low price reached 1.28857, but has already bounced and currently trades back above the 1.2900 level at 1.2913 currently

The move to a new low also took out the earlier Asian session low of 1.2894. That low in the Asian session led to a rally up to 1.29805 before rotating back to the downside in the European and early New York session.

What now ?

Looking at the hourly chart, the USDCAD price move to the downside has taken the price back below the 200 hour moving average at 1.29301 (green line in the chart above). It is also moved below a swing area between 1.2907 and 1.29181 (see red numbered circles in the chart above). Traders will now use that area as resistance. Stay below and the bears have the short-term edge. Move above and all bets are off for the downside.

Having said that, getting back below the 50% and the low from Friday and today is needed to give the sellers more confidence. So far on Friday and again today there has been brief breaks below the 50% midpoint of the range since May 5. That's okay, but getting and staying below the midpoint is important inflection point for buyers and sellers.

So watch 1.2918 and the 200 hour moving average 1.29301 on the topside. On the downside, move below 1.2907 and the 50% midpoint at 1.28944 would likely be enough to give the sellers more confidence, but the price as to stay below the 50% to keep that confidence intact..