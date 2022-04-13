USDCAD remains within a swing area range

The USDCAD fell to the 200 day MA and swing area outlined in the previous post after the BOC hike of 50 BPs. That area comes between 1.2620 and 1.26263 . The low price reached 1.2621. The price currently trades at 1.2642.

On the topside there is the 50% retracement which is in the middle of another swing area between 1.2645 and 1.26566. Above that, and the 100 day moving average 1.26862 is in the middle of another swing area between 1.26821 and 1.26918.

The Bank of Canada press conference will commence at 11 AM ET. The levels outlined above will be barometers for buyers and sellers