Admittedly, the USDCAD is probably the most up-and-down volatile currency pair of late. One need only look at the hourly chart above to see the ups and downs and inability to hold a trend for long at least.
Nevertheless what we do know over the last week or so of trading is stay below the 200 hour moving average is more bearish. Move above is more bullish.
Going back to last Wednesday, the price held support against that moving average. On Thursday the price also found buyers near that level. On Friday after falling below the moving average level on the better-than-expected Canada jobs report, the high corrective price stalled against the 200 hour moving average. Finally yesterday the high price stalled against the 200 hour moving average.
So over the last four trading days, the 200 hour moving average is either provided support or resistance. Today makes it the third day in a row the 200 hour moving average stalled the rally. Guess what, stay below tilts the bias a touch more to the downside.
On the downside, watch the large swatch down to 1.3339 as a barometer. Move below is more bearish.