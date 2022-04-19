USDCAD trades above its 100/200 hour moving averages

The USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world's seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a "Commodity Pair", as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it's important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. Read this Term has had a down and up trading day.

The initial move to the downside fell below a swing area between 1.2585 and 1.2591 on its way to the low for the day at 1.2567. That low briefly moved below the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the April 5 low at 1.2571, but momentum could not be sustained

On the run higher, the price moved back above the near converged 100/200 hour moving averages (blue and green lines on the chart above), on its way to a swing area above between 1.26396 and 1.26452.

Sellers leaned against that swing area (see red numbered circles). The price of the USDCAD has been trading between the hourly moving averages below and that swing area above since then.

In between sits the 200 day moving average is found at 1.26243 which honestly has not been that great of a bias defining level. There has been a lot of ups and downs above and below that 200 day moving average going back to April 11.

What next?

Looking at the hourly chart, most of the price action cents April 7 has been in a value area between 1.2571 and 1.2645. There has been breaks above and breaks below, but those extremes have seen retraces back into the meat of the up and down trading range. At some point there will be a move outside of that red box with momentum that continues in the direction of the break.

Until then, the support and resistance during the North American session with the 100/200 hour moving average below, and the swing area above will be eyed to define close levels for traders to stage their battle.

If the topside is broken, look for a move back toward the high from April 13 at 1.26756.

Conversely if the 200 and 100 hour moving averages are broken, a return to the 38.2% retracement 1.2571 will be the next target.