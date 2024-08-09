The USDCAD is little changed after the Canadian jobs report. Although the employment change was lower by -2.8K versus +22.5 estimate, the full-time jobs increased by 61.6K. The part-time jobs fell by -64.4K offsetting those gains. Stronger full-time is better than the declines in part-time jobs. The unemployment rate also remained steady at 6.4% versus 6.5% estimate.

Looking at the hourly chart, the price did dip below its 200 bar moving average on the 4- hour chart and 61.8% retracement of the move up from the July low at 1.37247 in the late Asian/early European session today, but momentum was limited, and the price is back above that support target. Getting below that level - and staying below - is needed to increase the bearish bias with the 100 day MAat 1.36905 as the next key target.

On the top side, the 50% midpoint of the same move to the upside held resistance yesterday and remains resistance in trading today. A move above would have traders targeting the 100 bar MA on the 4-hour chart at 1.37923 and then the 1.3803-09 area.

For the week ,Monday's high at 1.39458 made a new high going back to October 2022 but fell short of the 2022 high price at 1.39770 before reversing sharply lower.

