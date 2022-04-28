USDCAD moved into a swing area, but backed off

The USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world's seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a "Commodity Pair", as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it's important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. Read this Term moved up to a downward sloping trendline yesterday near 1.2858 (the high price reached 1.28533), and found willing sellers on the first look (see post here). That trendline came ahead of a higher swing area between 1.28709 and 1.2900 (a nice round number).

The sellers held the trendline and the price rotated down closing at 1.28154.

Today the price has chopped up and down but did reach a new month high and highest level since March 9 at 1.2879. That move higher took the USDCAD price above the trendline and also into the higher swing area. However sellers over the last four hours have pushed the price back down. The low price reached 1.28243 off of the high.

Thing on the daily chart, there is a another swing area that confined the range going back to January and most of February. That area comes between 1.2783 and 1.28132. The low price today in the USDCAD reached 1.2797, between those levels. A move below going forward would increase the bearish bias.

Overall, given the up and down price action in the USDCAD going back to July 2021, one has to respect the extremes.

Today the high did enter a swing area that is the final stopping target swing area (see red numbered circles) ahead of the extreme highs going back to December 2020 (green circles in the chart above). The swing high has seen sellers on 8 other tests (see red numbered circles). There is a reason to sell there.

Does it now lead to a rotation back down (USD selling)?

Traders will watch the 1.2783 to 1.2813 area now for the downside clues. Get below, and Pavlov's bell rings and buyers turn to sellers (back down to the 100 day MA?).

Hold that swing area, and the buyers might take the next steps above 1.2900 toward the extreme high at 1.29631..