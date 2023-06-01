USDCAD is testing the near converged 100/200 day MAs

Ahead of the oil inventory data at the top of the hour, the USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair’s exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world’s seventh The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair’s exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world’s seventh Read this Term is breaking lower as dollar selling intensifies. The crude inventories are expected to show a draw of -1.386 million. However, the private data reached late yesterday showed a surprise bill of 5.2 million barrels. The price of crude oil Crude Oil Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk, Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk, Read this Term is up $0.66 or 0.97% at $68.74. Higher oil prices tend to support the CAD (lower USDCAD). Lower prices tend to weaken the CAD (Higher USDCAD)

Looking at the daily chart of the USDCAD above, the pair is extended to new session lows and in the process is making below its 100 day moving average of 1.35164. The 200 day moving average is the next major target not far away at 1.34999 (call it 1.3500). The 2 moving averages are converging suggesting a market that's nontrending from that perspective.

Drilling to the hourly chart below, the price decline today is also falling below the 38.2% retracement of the May trading range. That level comes in at 1.35237. The level is a risk-defining level now. Stay below is more bearish.