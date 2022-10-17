USDCAD falls below 100/200 hour moving averages

The "risk on" sentiment is helping to push the USDCAD lower in early North American trading.

Helping are soaring stocks. The major US indices have now erased their Friday declines. The Dow industrial average moved up around 600 points at its highs. The NASDAQ NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world's first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange's financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite. Read this Term index is up over 3%.

Looking at the USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world's seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a "Commodity Pair", as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it's important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. Read this Term, the pair in the London morning session tested 100 hour moving average at 1.3803. After a corrective move higher took the price back toward resistance near 1.3875 (see solid red line on the chart above)), the sellers reentered and have been able to extend the price back below the 100 hour moving average at 1.3800 (and the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the October low at 1.37957 currently).

The price has since moved below the 200 hour moving average at 1.37539 and looked toward the swing lows from last week near 1.3701. The low price just reached 1.37135 and bounced back toward 1.3738 currently.

What next?

With the price moving below the the hourly moving averages, sellers will now be looking to lean against those levels with close risk now being the 200 hour moving average 1.37539. Stay below that moving average keeps the sellers more in control. A move above would be disappointing.

In addition to the support at 1.3701, the 61.8% retracement of the October trading range at 1.36836 followed by a swing area between 1.3637 and 1.3666 would be the next downside targets.