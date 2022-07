The USDCAD moved back below a support area between 1.28929 and 1.29018. A move below would increase the bearish bias in the process.

Key to the price action today was a move below the 1.29322 level.

In this video, I outline the levels in play and explain why. Sellers are more in control as long as the price remains below the 1.29322 level. Key break and key resistance now.