The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world's seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a "Commodity Pair", as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it's important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. Read this Term fell in the London morning session and in the process broke below the 200 bar moving average on the 4 hour chart, a downward sloping trendline (see green numbered circles), and a swing area between 1.3543 and 1.3562. The low price reached 1.3506 which was just short of the early October lows near 1.35007.

Going into the rate decision, the price was trading above and below the 200 bar moving average on the 4 hour chart at 1.35707. The price moved higher after the lower than expected hike by the Bank of Canada of 50 basis points vs. 75 basis points. The buyers vs the 1.3500 level were rewarded with a further run higher.

What now?

The price high moved into the swing area between 1.3637 and 1.3666. This area was the next key upside target and is needed to be broken to increase the bullish bias. A move above would target the 100 bar moving average on the 4 hour chart at 1.37224.

The high price reached 1.36498 near the middle of that swing area. The price has rotated back down and trades at 1.3614 as I type.

The midpoint of the move up from the pre-release low comes in at 1.35984 (see 5 minute chart below). Yesterday's low price came in around the 1.3600 level. Watch that area as a close support intraday. Move below weakens the longs (buyers) hand a bit.

