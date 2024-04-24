The Canada retail sales came in a bit weaker than expectations. Meanwhile, US durable goods orders showed strength.

That combination helped to push up the USDCAD (higher USD/lower CAD). Earlier, a support swing area stalled the fall after yesterday's fall on the back of weaker US flash PMI data. The dip buyers against support were rewarded after the data help.

In this video, I take a look at the USDCAD pair from a technical perspective, and outline the close risks and targets going forward.

Be aware. Be prepared. FInd out about it, in the video above....