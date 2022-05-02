USDCAD trades to the highest level in 2022

The USDCAD moved above the swing high from March 8 at 1.29001 today and in the process extended to a new high for 2022 and the highest level since December 21, 2021 (see daily chart above). The high price today reached 1.2913, but has moved back below the 1.2900 level into a lower swing area between 1.28709 and 1.29001 (see green numbered circles in the chart above). A move back below 1.28709 would spoil the buyers hopes for a run toward the higher extreme between 1.29483 and 1.29631 (see red numbered circles in the chart above).

Drilling down to the hourly chart below, the move today moved above the swing high from last week at 1.2878 on its way to the high price of 1.29131.

The subsequent move back down has seen a price low of 1.2879 just above the high from last week, and an earlier ceiling high from the London morning session today (see green numbered circles in the chart below).

Holding that level will be a intraday barometer for buyers and sellers. Stay above is more bullish. Move below and we could see further downside probing back toward a lower swing area between 1.28467 and 1.2857 (see red numbered circles in the chart below). A move below that level, and traders will start the eye (think about) targeting the rising 100 hour moving average currently at 1.28171.

Recall from last Friday, the price of the USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world's seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a "Commodity Pair", as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it's important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. moved below that 100 hour moving average (blue line) for the first time since April 22. However, momentum could not be sustained, and the price bounced back higher in the North American session. Moving back above the 100 hour moving average on Friday turned the sellers in the buyers with the price closing the near it's highs at 1.2855.

Today more bullish momentum is taken the price even higher with traders now watching the 1.2879 as close support.

