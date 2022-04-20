USDCAD falls to lowest level since April 6

The USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair’s exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world’s seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a “Commodity Pair”, as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it’s important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. Read this Term has moved to a new low after the higher-than-expected CPI data. Inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. Read this Term is soaring and Bank of Canada tightenings (50 basis points will likely be seen at the next meeting now) will be used to address the surge.

The price of the USDCAD moved below the low from April 14 at 1.2520 reaching 1.25142. That is still short of the next target at the 61.8% retracement of the move up from the April 5 low. The retracement level comes in at 1.25065. Get below that level would increase the bearish bias.

The price action today has already seen a sharp move to the downside on the US dollar weakness.

Technically, the Asian session high price stalled against its 100 day moving average at 1.26245, and then moved back below the 100/200 hour moving averages near 1.2604 (they were near converged).

A swing area near the 1.2571 level (it was also the 38.2% retracement), was broken as well. That area is the low of what was a value area (area where most of the price action has traded since April 7). The high of the value area stalled the rally yesterday near 1.2645 (see red box in the chart above).

The price action since April 7 has seen moves above and below that value area, but most of the price action has been within the red box (see hourly chart above).The breakout of the red box today lead to more selling as traders shifted the bias to the downside.

What now?

Watch the 50% midpoint of the same trading range at 1.25387. Stay below that level would keep the sellers firmly in control. Another level would be near the swing low from April 11 at 1.2550.

What traders will not want to see is a move back above the 1.2571 level into the red box (i.e., value area).

A move below the 61.8% retracement at 1.25065 would have traders targeting 1.2479 area. A swing low from April 6 came in near that level. There also other lows from April 1, and April 4 around that level.