USDCAD
USDCAD tests the upper swing high area

The USD has seen some buying over the last hour or so of trading. The greenback has moved to new highs vs the GBP, JPY, CHF, NZD and the    CAD  .

The run higher in the    USDCAD  has been helped by tumbling oil prices where the price is currently down -4.81% at $90.82.

Looking at the hourly chart, the price of USDCAD has reached up to 1.27736. That was just short of the recent low of the upper swing high levels between 1.27745 and 1.27958. A move above that level would next target the swing high from yesterday at 1.2783 followed by the swing high from Feb 4 at 1.2787. The most recent swing high from January 28 reached 1.27958. Finally, the high for the year goes back 1.28128.

Those levels would be the target progression to the upside that would give the buyers more confidence if they can be broken. They could also attract sellers who are looking define risk and limit risk against the upper extremes. The price action since January 27th has stayed mostly between 1.2649 to 1.2796 (147 pips over 14 trading days).

The price of the pair has backed off the low swing level and currently trades at 1.2756. There is some swing area support between 1.2747 and 1.2752. If the price can move below that level, there could be further downside probing. Conversely, holding level and there could be a push back toward the upper swing high levels.