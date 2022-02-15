USDCAD tests the upper swing high area

The USD has seen some buying over the last hour or so of trading. The greenback has moved to new highs vs the GBP, JPY, CHF, NZD and the CAD CAD The Canadian dollar (CAD) is the official currency of Canada and at the time of writing is the fifth most-held reserve currency in the world behind only the US dollar, euro, Japanese yen, and British pound.The CAD is commonly referred to as the Loonie by forex analysts and traders. At the time of writing, the CAD accounts for 2% of all global currency reserves.Its appeal is strong among central banking authorities given Canada's economic strength, sovereignty, and historic stability.Originally introduced in 1858, the CAD has since its inception maintained a strong tie to the US dollar.This is due to the high degree of trade between the two countries, with the United States receiving the vast majority of Canadian exports, with Canada in turn importing over half of its goods from its southern neighbor. For brief periods of time the CAD has been fixed to the US dollar over its history. Presently, the Bank of Canada (BoC) is responsible for intervening to maintain the value of the currency.What Factors Affect the CAD?Forex traders tune into a variety of factors and metrics when trading the CAD. The value of the CAD is strongly correlated to the strength of global commodity prices such as oil.As a producer and exporter of oil and other commodities, Canada benefits from stronger crude oil prices. When commodity prices rise, Canada's terms of trade also generally improve, and vice versa.Furthermore, a number of domestic factors can also influence the CAD. This includes interest rates set by the BoC, domestic inflation rates, trade surpluses, and foreign investment & direct payments.

The run higher in the USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world's seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a "Commodity Pair", as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it's important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. has been helped by tumbling oil prices where the price is currently down -4.81% at $90.82.

Looking at the hourly chart, the price of USDCAD has reached up to 1.27736. That was just short of the recent low of the upper swing high levels between 1.27745 and 1.27958. A move above that level would next target the swing high from yesterday at 1.2783 followed by the swing high from Feb 4 at 1.2787. The most recent swing high from January 28 reached 1.27958. Finally, the high for the year goes back 1.28128.

Those levels would be the target progression to the upside that would give the buyers more confidence if they can be broken. They could also attract sellers who are looking define risk and limit risk against the upper extremes. The price action since January 27th has stayed mostly between 1.2649 to 1.2796 (147 pips over 14 trading days).

The price of the pair has backed off the low swing level and currently trades at 1.2756. There is some swing area support between 1.2747 and 1.2752. If the price can move below that level, there could be further downside probing. Conversely, holding level and there could be a push back toward the upper swing high levels.