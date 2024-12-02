The USDCAD is climbing higher at the start of the new trading week, supported by the USD's upward momentum. The pair is approaching two significant technical levels: the 100-bar moving average (MA) on the 4-hour chart and the broken 38.2% retracement of November's trading range.

These levels were breached on Friday, but the move lacked momentum, leading to a pullback toward 1.3878, a key level corresponding to the 2022 high. Notably, on Friday, the price tested this support twice and rebounded, reinforcing its significance.

Support: 1.3878 (2022 high).

(2022 high). Resistance: 1.40417 (broken 38.2% retracement of November 2024 range).

Traders will be watching for momentum around these levels to determine the next directional move.