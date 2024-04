The USDCAD is "muddling along" today, but remains above its key moving average support defined by the 100 bar moving average on the 4-hour chart at 1.35468. The 50% midpoint at 1.35378 and the 200 bar moving average just below that level at 1.3536 are also support levels that if broken would increase the bearish bias.

In this video I take a look at the USDCAD pair from a technical perspective and explain why levels are important and what are the risks and targets going forward.