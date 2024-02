The USDCAD price is looking up. In doing so, the price has broken about it 200 day moving average. That key moving average level comes in at 1.34789. If the price can stay above that level, the buyers remain in firm control. The next key target area comes at 2024 highest. There were a series of the highest in mid-January to the end of January between 1.3526 and 1.3541.