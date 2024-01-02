The USDCAD bounced off support near 1.3300 keeping the buyers in firm control. The bounce off that close support has the pair trading to a new session high.

In this video, I outline the price action and what needs to be done to keep the buyers in play and in more control including getting above the 38.2% retracement and a key swing area up to 1.3353. If the price can get above those levels it would increase the buyers control in the short term and open the door for more upside momentum potential.