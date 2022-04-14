USDCAD moved up to test the 200 day moving average

The USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world's seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a "Commodity Pair", as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it's important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. Read this Term has reversed some of the declines seen yesterday and into today.

Recall from yesterday, the Bank of Canada raised rates by 50 basis points and that coupled with hopes that the US inflation was peaking, sent the USD lower and the CAD CAD The Canadian dollar (CAD) is the official currency of Canada and at the time of writing is the fifth most-held reserve currency in the world behind only the US dollar, euro, Japanese yen, and British pound.The CAD is commonly referred to as the Loonie by forex analysts and traders. At the time of writing, the CAD accounts for 2% of all global currency reserves.Its appeal is strong among central banking authorities given Canada's economic strength, sovereignty, and historic stability.Originally introduced in 1858, the CAD has since its inception maintained a strong tie to the US dollar.This is due to the high degree of trade between the two countries, with the United States receiving the vast majority of Canadian exports, with Canada in turn importing over half of its goods from its southern neighbor. For brief periods of time the CAD has been fixed to the US dollar over its history. Presently, the Bank of Canada (BoC) is responsible for intervening to maintain the value of the currency.What Factors Affect the CAD?Forex traders tune into a variety of factors and metrics when trading the CAD. The value of the CAD is strongly correlated to the strength of global commodity prices such as oil.As a producer and exporter of oil and other commodities, Canada benefits from stronger crude oil prices. When commodity prices rise, Canada's terms of trade also generally improve, and vice versa.Furthermore, a number of domestic factors can also influence the CAD. This includes interest rates set by the BoC, domestic inflation rates, trade surpluses, and foreign investment & direct payments. Read this Term higher.

The run to the downside saw the pair fall below its 200 day moving average at 1.2622, it's 100 hour moving average currently at 1.26056, but found support buyers near its 200 hour moving average (green line in the chart above).

Today, the price was able to crack below the 200 hour moving average and rotate for the next target at the 50% midpoint at 1.25387 of the move up from the April 5 low.

That midpoint was broken with the price then scooting down to a low for the day at 1.25203, but the last five hourly bars has seen a rotation back to the upside. Breaking back above the 50% retracement and the 200 hour moving average (green line at 1.25628), propel the price up to the 100 hour moving average (blue line at 1.26056). After stalling against that level and rotating back to the downside, the USDCAD based and has moved above the 100 hour moving average back toward the 200 day moving average over the last hour or so of trading.

Looking at the hourly chart, the current hourly bar is trading between the 100 hour moving average below and the 200 day moving average above. How that battle is resolved will likely lead to the next momentum move.

Helping to reverse the fortunes of this currency pair is certainly the rise in US rates today. The US two year yield is back up to 2.466% that's up 11.2 basis points. The 10 year yield is now trading at 2.803%. That's up nearly 10 basis points on the day and getting closer to the cycle high at 2.836%. The low yield today reached down to 2.648% before rotating back to the upside.