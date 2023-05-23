On the descent, the pair fell below the 100-day moving average at 1.35058. Should the pair rebound above this moving average, it could shift the short-term buying momentum upwards. However, if the support cluster around the 1.3490 level is broken, the next key target would be the 200-day moving average at 1.34775; breaching this level would intensify the bearish bias.
Currently, the pair is characterized by choppy price action, with all key moving averages and the 50% midpoint retracement level converging within a narrow 28-pip range. Although this volatility can be frustrating, the bright side is that this convergence zone can serve as a barometer for market sentiment—bullish if above, bearish if below. Furthermore, prices usually diverge from converged moving averages over time, hinting at a potential breakout. Traders can thus anticipate a significant price movement in the near future.