USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world's seventh most traded currency in the world. The USD/CAD is a popular currency pair due to the close economic ties between the two countries. sellers attempted to surpass the 50% decline from the March high, as indicated on the 4-hour chart today, but couldn't maintain a downward momentum. The decline in prices stalled against the peak of a swing area ranging between 1.3553 and 1.3566. Since then, the price has rebounded back above the 50% retracement level, shifting the control back to the buyers.

Now, the question for traders is whether the buyers can sustain a level above the midpoint at 1.35808? This forms the current risk for buyers looking for more upset momentum.

For a visual representation, refer to the 4-hour chart below. For a more detailed explanation of these developments, watch the explanatory video.