The USDCAD is trading up and down today with a high rate up at 1.3464, and a low price at 1.3425. In between, sits its 100-bar moving average at 1.34355.

The range today sitting between a bigger range defined by it 200-day moving average above at 1.34828. The high prices from Friday stalled against that 200 day moving average. On the downside, there is a swing area support at 1.3414. On Friday, the low stalled near that level. On Monday of last week,the low also stalled near that level.

The video above outlines the technical levels in play.