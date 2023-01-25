USDCAD holds above the 200 hour MA

The USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world's seventh most traded currency. has been waffling up and down post decision and through the press conference as well (Macklem just concluded that presser).

However, from a technical perspective, the pair remains above the 200 hour MA at 1.3404. The 100 hour MA is not too far from that level at 1.33956.

On the topside, the 1.34369 to 1.3441 is a swing area that has a number of levels (see red numbered circles), that need to be broken to increase the buyers control, at least in the short term. There is work to do - like getting above the 38.2% at 1.34595 and the 50% at 1.35024 and the 100 day MA at 1.35125, but for buyers, the need on any move lower is to stay above the hourly MAs.

Macklem said: