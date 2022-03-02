USDCAD stays within the red box

The USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world's seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a "Commodity Pair", as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it's important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. Read this Term has reached a new low after the interest rate hike, but the price has since rebounded back up to 1.2691 currently near/above levels before the decision.

The new low for the day reach 1.26618. That was above the low extreme between 1.26496 and 1.26566. The price remained within the Red Box, that has kept the price mostly between 1.26496 and 1.27956 since January 26. It would take a move below that area - and the 100 day moving average at 1.26379 (and the Feb 10 low 1.26344 to increase the bearish bias) - to increase the bearish bias.

For now, however, with the price now rebounding, the pair remains confined, and the ups and downs may continue.