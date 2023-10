The work isT.he

The USDCAD is remaining within the trading range that has been established since Monday. That range has support against the 200 bar moving average on the 4 hour chart near 1.35714, and resistance against the top of the swing area up to 1.36125. Traders will be looking for a break of either of those extremes with momentum.

For now the buyers and sellers are battling it out between the two levels.