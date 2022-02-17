USDCAD keeps negative bias but remains in range too

The USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world's seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a "Commodity Pair", as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it's important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. Read this Term fell back below its 100 and 200 hour moving averages yesterday and also a mid range swing area (see all the blue circle numbers).

The low price yesterday however did stall against the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the January 19 low at 1.26628.

The subsequent move to the upside did see the price extend above both the 100 and 200 hour moving averages, and the Asian session high on the dollar spike to the upside was quickly reversed. Since then, the price has remained below that swing area and moving averages for most of the North American and London session.

The last 16 trading days has seen the price move up and down within a confined trading range. Being below the moving averages and the mid area swing area tilt the bias more to the downside. It would take a move above 1.2725 (the high of the swing area), to shift the bias more to the upside.

On the downside, the 38.2% at 1.26628, the swing area between 1.2649 to 1.2656, and the extreme low from the ECB day last week at 1.2635 would be the next downside targets. The 100 day MA and the 50% of the move up from the January 19 low at 1.26217 area is another key target on further downside momentum today and going forward.