USDCAD season some corrective downside action

The USD is tilting more to the downside today helped by the initial jobless claims which pushed back above the 200K level at 211K. That broke a string of seven consecutive weeks below the 200K level.

The forward-looking market is starting(?) to ignore the more hawkish comments from the Fed chair this week, and now beginning to wonder...has the market gone too far?

The two year yield is down -7.4 basis points and dipping back below the 5.0% level at 4.992%. The 10 year yield is down -1.2 basis points 3.96%. The 10 year has been more reluctant to move to the upside with the 2-10 year spread getting more more negative in the process.

For the USDCAD, it is now breaking to a new day low at 1.3767. This week the BOC kept rates unchanged (yesterday). The USDCAD moved up to a new cycle high of 1.38165. That took the price to the highest level since October 21, 2022. The price has moved up 263 pips in a little over four trading days. In 17 trading days the price is up around 545 pips (from the low on February 14). There is some room for a corrective move. The market is a bit overbought.

Looking at the hourly chart, the price has now dipped below the swing high from yesterday's Asian trading at 1.37735. That represents a step in the downward direction. The swing low from yesterday at 1.37433 is the next target. Below that the 38.2% retracement of the move up from last week's low comes in at 1.37163.

Drilling down to the 5 minute chart, recall from yesterday the price action into the Bank of Canada decision was centered mostly between 1.3743 and 1.3772. The price moved above that area after the Bank of Canada decision, and that helped to extend the price toward the highs.

In trading yesterday and today, the 1.38139 – 1.38162 area stalled the rally. There is a discernible ceiling.

For sellers looking for more downside corrective action, watch the 1.3788 level as a risk/bias defining level in the short-term. That level was a corrective low into the close yesterday and also a low price in the early European session today. I would think if the sellers want to push lower, staying below that level would give them more confidence. A move above would not look so great.