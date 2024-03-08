USD

The BoC left interest rates unchanged at 5.00% as expected stating that further easing in underlying inflation is needed.

The latest Canadian CPI missed expectations across the board with the underlying inflation measures falling.

On the labour market side, the latest report beat expectations but we saw a contraction in full-time employment and a fall in wage growth.

The Canadian PMIs improved in January although they remain both in contractionary territory.

The market expects the first rate cut in June.

USDCAD Technical Analysis – Daily Timeframe

On the daily chart, we can see that USDCAD broke below the key trendline and triggered a strong selloff as the sellers piled in to position for a drop into the 1.3360 level. That’s also where we should find the buyers stepping in to position for a rally back to the highs with a better risk to reward setup.

USDCAD Technical Analysis – 4 hour Timeframe

On the 4 hour chart, we can see that we have a clear swing level around at the 1.3442 level where we might see a bounce with the buyers stepping in with a defined risk below the level to position for a rally back to the highs. The sellers, on the other hand, might want to wait for the price to pull back into the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level to position for new lows with a better risk to reward setup.

USDCAD Technical Analysis – 1 hour Timeframe

On the 1 hour chart, we can see that the latest leg lower diverged with the MACD which is generally a sign of weakening momentum often followed by pullbacks or reversals. In this case, it might be a signal for a pullback into the resistance around the 1.35 handle.

Upcoming Events

Today we conclude the week with the US NFP and the Canadian Jobs data.