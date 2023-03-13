USDCAD retests the 200 hour MAs

The USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair’s exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world’s seventh The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair’s exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world’s seventh Read this Term is moving to a new session low as dollar selling becomes more dominant across the major currencies.

The pair is back down testing its 200 hour moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term (green line in the chart above. Last Monday, the price stalled just ahead of that moving average level near 1.3581, and spent the rest the week rallying higher. On Friday the high price was reach 1.38589 up about 280 pips, before rotating back down and closing near 1.3820 on Friday.

In trading today, there have been moves lower and higher and back down again.

Now, with the 200 hour moving average being retested, will the buyers come in against the risk defining level and push the price back higher?

If so, traders will look toward a move back above the swing low in the Asian session at 1.3709 to give the dip buyers some short-term comfort. Above that and traders would look toward 1.37425. That was the swing lows from last Wednesday.

Conversely a break below the 200 hour moving average should solicit more selling momentum. Traders will then look toward 1.3657 to 1.3665 area as the next target area. That level corresponds with swing highs going back to February 24, March 1. On March 7 (last Tuesday), the price moved above that area, and momentum turned sharply to the upside for the rest of the trading week.