The USDCAD traders are using the shorter term technical levels to define the trading range today.

On the topside, the high price from Friday and earlier today have done a good job of stalling the upside.

On the downside, a swing area between 1.3654 and 1.36678 is stalling the fall.

As support and resistance hold today, the traders are awaiting the next shove one way or the other.

Watch to the video above to fully understand the levels and why they are important for both buyers and sellers.