USDCAD trades the highest level since November 2020

The USDCAD has moved to a new session high and in the process has taken out the high from July at 1.3322 (the high for the year). That takes the price to the highest level since November 2020.

Looking at the 4 hour chart, the area between 1.32054 and 1.3222 is now support. Look for buyers in that area with stops on a momentum move back below the lower extreme of the area at 1.32054.

Buyers are making a play. The price is breaking.