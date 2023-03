USDCAD falls to new session lows

The USDCAD moved below the near converged 100/200 hour moving averages earlier today, and used those moving averages to lean against. The price has moved lower and now looks toward the next key target between 1.3650 and 1.3665. On a move into that area, there could be support buyers with stops below 1.3650 (the green number circles). On a break below there should be more momentum.