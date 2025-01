While the EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and USDCHF point to a lower USD, the USDCAD is not so sure.

The USDCAD moved higher initially (higher USD), then fell toward a support and is back up. That has the pair higher on the day. However, the price is finding some stall near the 100/200 hour MAs between 1.43616 and 1.4375. Those MAs will be key barometer for the USDCAD today (and going forward).

For the full technical story, watch the above video.