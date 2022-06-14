USDCHF snaps back higher

The USDCHF USD/CHF The USD/CHF is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.25 Swiss francs. The US Dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Swiss franc (CHF) is the world's sixth most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Even though the Swiss franc might not be as liquid as the euro or yen, the USD/CHF currency pair is still liquid enough to be known as the fourth major. Trading the USD/CHF has its advantages and disadvantages. The main advantage being, a lot of traders often prefer to invest in the Swiss franc when economic or political instability is lurking.This is due to Switzerland traditionally being known as a safe haven, as it generally remains neutral and silent on many major geopolitical events, for example it never participates in wars. These investments can trigger large swings for traders, who may capitalize on such moves. The main disadvantage is that the US dollar is the world's reserve currency.Thus, traders also can flock to the USD, trying to ascertain which currency is more likely to be embarked upon can prove tough at times. USD/CHF Still Living in Shadows of 2015The USD/CHF otherwise is seen as one of the lesser volatile pairs, with a tendency to follow the Euro, hence the negative correlation between it and the EUR/USD.The currency pair will forever be tethered to the events of January 2015 with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Crisis which roiled currency markets.In this instance, the SNB abruptly decided to abandon the Swiss franc (CHF) currency peg with the euro, convulsing markets. Read this Term tumbled lower in the Asian and early European session and looked as if the 7 days of gains was certain to come to an end. However after moving back down and retesting the broken 61.8% retracement - along with some swing levels - has seen a sharp move back to the upside.

The pair is now retraced all the declines for the day, and is now also above the close from yesterday at 0.9969. Could it be 8 days in a row?

That closing level is now close risk. Stay above and the buyers remain in full control.

The USDCHF price is also moving up to test the high from yesterday and swing area between 0.99837 and 0.99937. Move above that area and traders will be extending into the upper extreme with the parity level at 1.0000 and the highs for the year at 1.00486 and 1.00637 as the next key upside targets.

Buyers are certainly making a play and are also looking to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. Watch the 0.99837 followed by the close from yesterday at 0.9969 for support now. Stay above, and the buyers continue to win. The sellers, well, they tried today but will need to do better going forward.