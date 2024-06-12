The USDCHF has fallen after better US CPI data,but found support buyers against a key swing area between 0.8880 and 0.88916. The price also fell below the 200-day moving average at 0.8896. The price has since bounced higher. Going forward, it would take a move below the 0.8880 level to add to the bearish bias.

On the topside, the broken 100-day moving average comes in at 0.89469. Getting above that level and staying above that level is needed to increase the bullish bias and disappoint the sellers today.