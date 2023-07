USDCHF falls to swing area low

The USDCHF is down testing a swing area ahead of the extreme for the year at 0.8819. Looking at the 4-hour chart above, the swing area comes between 0.88514 and 0.8866 (see red numbered circles on the chart above). The low price has reached 0.88533 so far. The current price trades right at the session lows.

Move below 0.88514 and traders will look toward the swing low going back to May 4 at 0.88193. That is the lowest level going back to January 2021.