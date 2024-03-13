The USDCHF is not doing much. The low to high trading range is only 21 pips today. That compares to 51 PIP average over the last month of trading. ZZZZZZZZZ....

Although price action is limited, it's best to be aware and be prepared. It is the future we as traders look forward to. The past gives us a potential roadmap.

In this video, I outline levels that traders should be aware and explain why those levels are important and how they will help with the potential roadmap for the future.

So don't be surprised by the next break and shove. Instead, be aware and be prepared.