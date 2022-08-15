USDCHF backs off but buyers made a play today

The USDCHF USD/CHF The USD/CHF is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.25 Swiss francs. The US Dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Swiss franc (CHF) is the world's sixth most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Even though the Swiss franc might not be as liquid as the euro or yen, the USD/CHF currency pair is still liquid enough to be known as the fourth major. Trading the USD/CHF has its advantages and disadvantages. The main advantage being, a lot of traders often prefer to invest in the Swiss franc when economic or political instability is lurking.This is due to Switzerland traditionally being known as a safe haven, as it generally remains neutral and silent on many major geopolitical events, for example it never participates in wars. These investments can trigger large swings for traders, who may capitalize on such moves. The main disadvantage is that the US dollar is the world's reserve currency.Thus, traders also can flock to the USD, trying to ascertain which currency is more likely to be embarked upon can prove tough at times. USD/CHF Still Living in Shadows of 2015The USD/CHF otherwise is seen as one of the lesser volatile pairs, with a tendency to follow the Euro, hence the negative correlation between it and the EUR/USD.The currency pair will forever be tethered to the events of January 2015 with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Crisis which roiled currency markets.In this instance, the SNB abruptly decided to abandon the Swiss franc (CHF) currency peg with the euro, convulsing markets. Read this Term raced higher earlier in the day and into the NY session. The trend move higher raced through the 100 and 200 horu MAs and then a swing area between 1.2883 and 1.2891 and up to another swing area between 1.2926 and 1.2937.

Prices have rotated back down in the New York morning session and has returned back to the lower swing area between 1.2883 and 1.2891.

So after a strong rise, the prices now consolidating/correcting, but testing a broken a swing area.

Overall, the bias has shifted more to the buyers. Last week, the price fell below its 100 day moving average at 1.28005 today, and even below its 200 day moving average 1.27453. On Friday closed below the 100 day moving average, but above the 200 day moving average. That still kept the sellers more in control.

However the run back to the upside here today blasted through the moving average levels and even through the 38.2% retracement of the last move down from the July 14 high.

Admittedly, the break above the 38.2% retracement failed, and the high price stalled in a swing area that has done a decent job of keeping a lid on the pair going back in time (there have been some failed break set didn't last very long).

As a result focus will be on the aforementioned swing areas (green and red circled levels). Moving below the lower or above the higher will be eyed for the next momentum move. On the downside a break below the lower swing area would retarget the 200 hour moving average (green line). On a break higher, the 50% at 1.2975 would be eyed.