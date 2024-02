The USDCHF has moved to a new trading low for the day/week and in the process is testing the 50% midpoint of the range since October 2023 at 0.8785, and it 100-day moving average at 0.8794. The dual technical levels have so far stalled the fall. Traders will be using the level as the barometer for bullish above, and bearish below. Key level for both buyers and sellers.