The USDCHF is moving lower with the US yields. The price has broken below a cluster of moving averages defined by the 200 hour moving average and the 100 bar moving average on the four hour chart at 0.8478, and the 100 hour moving average of 0.84916.

Stay below those levels keeps the sellers more in control with the low price is from earlier this week and last week as the next targets. The low price for the year extended down to 0.8373 during last week's trading.